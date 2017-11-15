FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Target reports qtrly ‍adjusted EPS of $0.91​
2017年11月15日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Target reports qtrly ‍adjusted EPS of $0.91​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Target Corp

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.9 percent

* Target Corp - ‍Q3 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.87​

* Target Corp qtrly ‍adjusted EPS of $0.91​

* Target Corp - qtrly ‍comparable sales increased 0.9 percent​

* Target Corp qtrly sales $‍16,667​ million versus $16,441 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $16.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target Corp - ‍Q3 comparable traffic grew 1.4 percent​

* Target Corp - “‍we expect fourth-quarter environment to be highly competitive”​

* Target Corp qtrly ‍comparable digital channel sales increased 24 percent​

* Target Corp - ‍for Q4 2017, company expects GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $1.05 to $1.25​

* Target Corp - ‍“we are very confident in our holiday season plans​”

* Target Corp - ‍expects Q4 2017 comparable sales growth of flat to two percent​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

