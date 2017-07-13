FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
BRIEF-Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午10点44分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance

* Target Corp - Q2 GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to unfavorable resolution of tax matters​

* Target Corp - ‍Company expects positive Q2 comparable sales and EPS above high end of prior guidance range​

* Target Corp - ‍Target is now expecting to report a modest increase in its Q2 comparable sales​

* Target Corp - ‍Company now expects to report Q2 GAAP and adjusted EPS above high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15​

* Target - Q2 GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by net tax effect of company's global sourcing operations​

* Target Corp - ‍In addition, Q2 GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to unfavorable resolution of tax matters​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target - ‍Following better-than-expected results in Q1, co has seen additional, broad-based improvement in traffic and category sales trends in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below