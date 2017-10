Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tartisan Resources Corp

* Tartisan Resources Corp to acquire Canadian Arrow Mines Limited

* Canadian Arrow Mines - ‍Tartisan would issue to co’s shareholders one common share of Tartisan for every 17.5 common shares of Canadian Arrow​

* Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd - ‍Tartisan would issue up to 4.5 million common shares of Tartisan to settle Canadian Arrow debt​