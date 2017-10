Oct 26 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd

* Taseko reports $42 million of adjusted. EBITDA in third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.06

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taseko Mines Ltd - qtrly revenue C$78.5 million versus C$56 mln