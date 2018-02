BRIEF-Taubman Centers Qtrly FFO Per Diluted Common Share $1.02

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc:

* TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. ISSUES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND INTRODUCES 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $1.02

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (EPS) FOR YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.39 IN 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $1.03

* EXPECTS FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.72 TO $3.86 IN 2018

* 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE CENTER NOI GROWTH OF 2 TO 3 PERCENT FOR YEAR

* FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER, COMPARABLE CENTER NOI WAS UP 0.1 PERCENT

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: