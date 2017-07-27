BRIEF-Taubman Centers qtrly FFO per share $0.86

2 分钟阅读
July 27 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc
* Taubman Centers, Inc. issues second quarter results
* Taubman Centers Inc - 2017 guidance revised
* Taubman Centers Inc qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.92
* Taubman Centers Inc - qtrly comparable center net operating income (NOI), including lease cancellation income, up 6.5 percent
* Taubman Centers Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.86
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taubman Centers Inc - 2017 EPS is now expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.23 per diluted common share
* 2017 FFO now expected to be in range of $3.53 to $3.63 per diluted common share
* Taubman Centers Inc sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $3.67 to $3.77
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taubman Centers Inc - 2017 FFO now expected to be in range of $3.53 to $3.63 per diluted common share
* Taubman Centers Inc - "challenges within retail environment increased throughout quarter"
* Taubman Centers Inc - "where appropriate, we are making decision to preserve occupancy and some income as we retenant space" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: