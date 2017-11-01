FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taubman Centers reports Q3 FFO per share $0.77​
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点19分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Taubman Centers reports Q3 FFO per share $0.77​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman Centers Inc issues third quarter results

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍company is updating its 2017 eps and ffo guidance​

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍2017 FFO is now expected to be in range of $3.49 to $3.59 per diluted common share​

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍company is reaffirming its previous 2017 adjusted FFO guidance​

* Taubman Centers Inc - qtrly ‍funds from operations (ffo) per diluted common share $0.77​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taubman Centers Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations (adjusted ffo) per diluted common share $0.83​

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍for quarter, comparable center noi was down 1.3 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

