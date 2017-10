Sept 18 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp

* Taylor Morrison extends and increases stock repurchase program

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Repurchase program will have $100 million in availability for repurchases through Dec. 31, 2018​

* Taylor Morrison Home - ‍repurchase program had earlier been due to expire on Dec. 31, 2017 and had $56.4 million remaining under existing authorization​