BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Preliminary Total Revenue For Year Ended Dec 31 Was $3.89 Bln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp:

* - PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $3.89 BILLION COMPARED TO $3.55 BILLION

* - PRELIMINARY TOTAL GROSS MARGIN FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $738.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $680.3 MILLION

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $3.85 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME - ‍PRELIMINARY HOME CLOSINGS REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $3.80 BILLION VERSUS $3.43 BILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2016​

* - PRELIMINARY NET SALES ORDERS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE 8,397 COMPARED TO 7,504 IN PRIOR YEAR

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME - HAD PRELIMINARY BACKLOG OF 3,496 UNITS AT DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS 3,131 UNITS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY HOME CLOSINGS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE APPROXIMATELY 8,032​ - SEC FILING