BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Q3 earnings per share $0.45
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 上午11点18分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Q3 earnings per share $0.45

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp:

* Taylor Morrison reports third quarter earnings per share of $0.45, year-over-year growth in closings and net income of $54 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $908 million versus I/B/E/S view $906.3 million

* Taylor morrison home - ‍backlog units at end of quarter were 4,359 with a sales value of $2.1 billion, a 13 pct increase from prior year quarter​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - qtrly ‍home closings were 1,842, a 6 pct increase from prior year quarter​

* Taylor Morrison Home - ‍impact from hurricanes reduced number of closings in Q3 by about 130, equating to roughly four cents of EPS​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp -for FY 2017, ‍land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1 billion​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - ‍continue to believe full-year home closings margin will be accretive year-over-year​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - for FY 2017, ‍home closings remains unchanged but on lower end of range at 7,850 ​

* Taylor Morrison Home-due to hurricanes, about 40 percent of co’s communities were closed for 5-7 days & experienced 3 to 4 weeks of delays in deliveries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

