Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tcf Financial Corp

* TCF announces redemption of series a depositary shares

* TCF Financial Corp - company will redeem preferred stock on october 16, 2017 at a cash redemption price equal to $25,234.3750 per share

* TCF Financial Corp - ‍redemption will be funded with TCF’s net proceeds from its public offering of depositary shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: