Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tcg Bdc Inc:

* TCG BDC, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.43

* QTRLY NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S