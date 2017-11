BRIEF-TCP Capital Q4 loss per share $0.13

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tcp Capital Corp

* TCP Capital Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial results including net investment income of $0.38 per share; fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TCP Capital Corp - ‍net asset value per share at September 30, 2017 decreased to $14.92 from $15.04 at June 30, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍net investment was $22.1 million, or $0.38 per share on a diluted basis

* TCP Capital Corp - qtrly ‍net investment income was approximately $0.47 per share, before incentive compensation​