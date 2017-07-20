FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
BRIEF-TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月20日 / 晚上10点06分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Co, Teamsters Canada rail conference maintenance of way employees division have ratified a new five-year agreement

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over term of contract​

* Says TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,000 workers at CP.

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Agreement received 86 percent support and is effective January 1, 2018

* Canadian Pacific - ‍Agreement provides opportunity for additional increases of 1 percent in fourth and fifth years depending on gains in revenue ton miles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

