BRIEF-TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Co, Teamsters Canada rail conference maintenance of way employees division have ratified a new five-year agreement
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over term of contract
* Says TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,000 workers at CP.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Agreement received 86 percent support and is effective January 1, 2018
* Canadian Pacific - Agreement provides opportunity for additional increases of 1 percent in fourth and fifth years depending on gains in revenue ton miles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: