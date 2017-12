BRIEF-TCW Group Says Nippon Life To Acquire 24.75 Pct Stake In Co From Carlyle Group

Dec 1 (Reuters) - TCW GROUP:

* NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TCW GROUP

* THE TCW GROUP SAYS NIPPON LIFE TO ACQUIRE 24.75% STAKE IN TCW FROM THE CARLYLE GROUP

* THE TCW GROUP SAYS CARLYLE TO MAINTAIN A 31.18% STAKE IN TCW THROUGH CARLYLE GLOBAL PARTNERS

* THE TCW GROUP - FINANCIAL TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED‍​

* THE TCW GROUP SAYS UPON CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, TCW'S EMPLOYEE OWNERSHIP WILL INCREASE TO 44.07%