Dec 13 (Reuters) - Td Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD AMERITRADE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* TD AMERITRADE HOLDING - PRICED SALE OF 27.7 MILLION SHARES BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS TO GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC

* TD AMERITRADE HOLDING-GOLDMAN SACHS & CO PROPOSES TO OFFER SHARES OF CO TO PUBLIC AT FIXED PRICE OF $51.50/SHARE