Jan 9 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank:

* TD BANK GROUP ACQUIRES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INNOVATOR LAYER 6

* TD BANK GROUP - ‍ACQUISITION OF LAYER 6 IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON TD‘S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO​

* TD BANK GROUP ACQUIRES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INNOVATOR LAYER 6