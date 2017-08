July 18 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank

* Toronto-Dominion bank - ‍expects TD Ameritrade's Q3 earnings to translate into about CDN $122 million equity in net income of investment in TD Ameritrade for Q3​

* Toronto-Dominion bank - ‍$122 million equity in net income will be reported under International Financial Reporting Standards​