Jan 17 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank:

* TD CANADA TRUST ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO PRIME LENDING RATE

* TORONTO-DOMINION BANK - ‍TD CANADA TRUST INCREASED PRIME LENDING RATE BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 3.45 PER CENT, EFFECTIVE JAN 18, 2018​