BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

Nov 1 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd

* TE connectivity announces fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.28 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.27

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $1.12 to $1.16 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 sales $13.7 billion to $14.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $13.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

