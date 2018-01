Jan 24 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd:

* TE CONNECTIVITY ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES $3.55 BILLION TO $3.65 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $3.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.38 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.37

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.40 TO $5.50

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.61 TO $3.71 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q2 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18 TO $1.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.1 BILLION TO $14.3 BILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ORDERS, EXCLUDING SUBCOM, WERE $3.5 BILLION IN QUARTER, UP 11 PERCENT ORGANICALLY FROM Q1 OF 2017