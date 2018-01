Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co:

* TEAMSTERS LOCAL 118 - TEAMSTERS LOCAL 118 RATIFIES CONTRACT WITH KRAFT-HEINZ IN AVON, NEW YORK​

* TEAMSTERS LOCAL 118 - TEAMSTERS LOCAL 118 IN ROCHESTER, N.Y. AND KRAFT-HEINZ HAVE REACHED A NEW THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT​