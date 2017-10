Oct 6 (Reuters) - TECAN GROUP AG

* TECAN INITIATES SUCCESSION PROCESS FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ‍ROLF CLASSON AND GÉRARD VAILLANT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 17, 2018​

* ‍LUKAS BRAUNSCHWEILER AND DANIEL R. MARSHAK WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS NEW MEMBERS​

* ‍AS SUCCESSOR OF ROLF CLASSON, LUKAS BRAUNSCHWEILER WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​