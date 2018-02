Feb 1 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc:

* TECHNIPFMC AND ISLAND OFFSHORE ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR RISERLESS LIGHT WELL INTERVENTION

* TECHNIPFMC PLC - SIGNED DEAL WITH ISLAND OFFSHORE GROUP TO ACQUIRE A 51% STAKE IN ISLAND OFFSHORE‘S WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, ISLAND OFFSHORE SUBSEA AS

* TECHNIPFMC PLC - ISLAND OFFSHORE SUBSEA AS WILL BE REBRANDED AND BECOME OPERATING UNIT FOR TECHNIPFMC'S RLWI ACTIVITIES WORLDWIDE