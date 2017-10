BRIEF-TechnipFMC Q3 net income of $121 million ‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - TECHNIPFMC PLC

* FOR FY EXPECTS ONSHORE/OFFSHORE EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 9.5% (EXCLUDING. CHARGES, CREDITS) VERSUS PRIOR GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST 8% ‍​

* ‍Q3 NET INCOME OF $121 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $536.2 MILLION​

* ‍2017 GUIDANCE UPDATED; PRELIMINARY 2018 SEGMENT GUIDANCE INITIATED​

* FOR FY EXPECTS ONSHORE/OFFSHORE REVENUE OF AT LEAST $7.7 BILLION, VERSUS PRIOR GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $7.3 BILLION ‍​

* FOR FY EXPECTS SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES REVENUE OF AT LEAST $1.3 BILLION, VERSUS PRIOR GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.4 BLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)