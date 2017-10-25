BRIEF-TechnipFMC reports quarterly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc
* TechnipFMC Plc qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.26
* TechnipFMC Plc - excluding charges and credits of $0.13 per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.39 for quarter
* TechnipFMC Plc - qtrly inbound orders of $2.5 billion, including subsea of $980 million and onshore/offshore of $1.2 billion
* TechnipFMC Plc qtrly revenue $4,140.9 million, up 17.8 percent from last year
* TechnipFMC Plc - sees 2017 onshore/offshore revenue of at least $7.7 billion
* TechnipFMC Plc - at qrtr end backlog 13,902.4 million
* TechnipFMC Plc - sees 2018 subsea revenue in a range of $5.0 billion -$5.3 billion
* TechnipFMC Plc - sees 2018 onshore/offshore revenue in a range of $5.3 billion - $5.7 billion
* TechnipFMC Plc sees capital expenditures approximately $250 million for full year 2017