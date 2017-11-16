BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck announces dividend and share buyback
* Teck Resources - board approved distribution of cash to shareholders through supplemental dividend of $0.40 per share
* Teck Resources - board also approved distribution of cash to shareholders through a share repurchase mandate equivalent to additional $0.40 per share
* Teck Resources - to apply additional $230 million to repurchase of class B subordinate voting shares through March 31, 2018
* Teck says normal course issuer bid program authorizes co to purchase up to 20 million class B subordinate voting shares through period ending Oct 9, 2018