BRIEF-Teck CEO expects "very strong" Q4 benchmark coal price
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 下午4点18分 / 更新于 21 小时内

BRIEF-Teck CEO expects "very strong" Q4 benchmark coal price

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources

* Expects “very strong” Q4 industry benchmark price for steelmaking coal - chief executive donald lindsay

* Teck Resources says has contracted for 10,000 bpd of fort hills bitumen on existing Keystone pipeline to gulf coast; 12,000 bpd on proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

* Teck says has plans to sell remaining 25,000 bpd of Fort Hills bitumen at Hardisty, Alberta; has long-term contracts on up to 20,000 bpd

* Teck says if Trans Mountain expansion is delayed or not built it can increase capacity on Keystone pipeline, sell at Hardisty or use rail

* Teck CEO says “pretty strong case” for company to get back investment grade rating; rating agencies waiting for Fort Hills start, ramp up

* Steelmaking coal market prices “stabilizing” after coming off peaks, helped by strong demand outside China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

