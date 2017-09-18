FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck increases production guidance for its Red Dog operation
2017年9月18日 / 早上7点24分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Teck increases production guidance for its Red Dog operation

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck increases Red Dog production guidance and updates exploration results in the Red Dog district

* Announced increased zinc production guidance for its Red Dog operation and recent results of exploration in Red Dog district in Alaska

* Red Dog’s zinc production for 2017 expected be in range of 525,000 to 550,000 tonnes, up from last guidance range of 475,000 to 500,000 tonnes

* Annual zinc production at Red Dog over next five years is expected to be between 475,000 and 550,000 tonnes of zinc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

