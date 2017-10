Oct 5 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program

* Teck Resources - Teck may purchase up to 20 million class B shares during period starting October 10, 2017 and ending October 9, 2018​

* Teck Resources Ltd - TSX has accepted Teck's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase its class B subordinate voting shares