Dec 12 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK RESOURCES - UNION OF WORKERS OF QUEBRADA BLANCA INDICATED THAT IT MAY PROCEED WITH STRIKE ACTION AS EARLY AS DEC 13

* TECK RESOURCES LTD - OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE DURING A STRIKE AND WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE AN IMPACT ON OVERALL PRODUCTION