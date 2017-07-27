BRIEF-Teck says Q2 profit attributable to shareholders $577 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck reports unaudited second quarter results for 2017

* Q2 profit attributable to shareholders was $577 million

* Teck resources ltd says expect our steelmaking coal sales to reach at least 7.0 million tonnes in q3

* Intend to consider declaring a supplemental dividend in q4 of each year

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1

* Sees q3 coal sales of at least 7.0 million tonnes

* Qtrly steelmaking coal production 6.8 million tonnes versus 6.7 million tonnes

* Sees total production for year in range of 27 to 27.5 million tonnes

* Teck resources ltd says total debt as of june 30, 2017 was $4.92 billion

* Sees unit cost of sales in range of $49 to $53 per tonne, up from our previous guidance of $46 to $50 per tonne

* Qtrly steelmaking coal realized price per tonne $169

* Sees original guidance for transportation costs remain unchanged at $35 to $37 per tonne

* Teck resources - sees 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes,full year copper unit costs to be us$1.75- us$1.85 per pound

* Qtrly steelmaking sales volume up c$20 million

* Teck resources -full year molybdenum production at highland valley copper is also unchanged at 6.0 to 6.5 million pounds contained in concentrate

* Teck resources ltd qtrly revenue c$2.82 billion versus c$1.74 billion

* Q2 revenue view c$2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teck resources - steelmaking coal unit costs rose as result of high input costs and decision to advance annual plant maintenance shutdowns

* Teck resources - construction progress on the fort hills oil sands project has surpassed 92%. Project remains on track to produce first oil in late 2017