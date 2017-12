Dec 5 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK UPDATES STEELMAKING COAL GUIDANCE

* TECK RESOURCES - STEELMAKING COAL SALES VOLUMES FOR Q4 REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF ABOUT 6.5 MILLION TONNES

* TECK RESOURCES LTD - ‍ TECK EXPECTS TO REALIZE AN AVERAGE PRICE, FOR ALL TONNES SOLD IN Q4, OF APPROXIMATELY US$165 TO $170 PER TONNE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: