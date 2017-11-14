FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月14日 / 中午12点26分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Tecnoglass Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.20

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tecnoglass Inc

* Tecnoglass reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $83.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $314 million to $324 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $2.0 million

* Impact of Hurricane Irma deferred about $5.0 million-$7.0 million of revenue for H2 2017,including about $2.0 million of revenue for Q3 2017, into 2018​

* Increased quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.14 per share for Q3 2017​

* Now expects FY2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $59 million to $65 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

