2 天前
BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q2 loss per share $0.11
2017年8月11日 / 上午11点22分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tecnoglass Inc

* Tecnoglass reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $81 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $320 million to $330 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Tecnoglass Inc - Revises full year 2017 outlook based on a portion of backlog shifting into 2018

* Tecnoglass Inc - announced a 12% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share for Q3 2017

* Tecnoglass Inc - For full year 2017, company now expects revenues to be in range of $320 million to $330 million

* Tecnoglass Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $57 million to $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

