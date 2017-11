Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $8.501 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Tecogen Inc - ‍backlog of products and installations was $14.5 million as of Q3 end, and stood at $16.8 million as of November 8, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: