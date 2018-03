March 2 (Reuters) - Tecogen Inc:

* TECOGEN - ‍ON FEB 26, CO SIGNED TERM SHEET WITH COMMERCIAL LENDER REGARDING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WOULD PERMIT CO TO BORROW UP TO $10 MILLION​

* TECOGEN SAYS ‍CREDIT FACILITY TO PERMIT CO TO RETIRE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS & PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL