Sept 13 (Reuters) - Teekay Corp

* Teekay - ‍Axel Karlshoej, director and chairman emeritus, and Thomas Kuo-Yuen Hsu, director, have retired from their positions effective September 12​

* Teekay Corp - ‍Karlshoej and Hsu are being replaced by Rudolph W.J. Krediet and Heidi Locke Simon​