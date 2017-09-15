FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teekay Tankers announces new share repurchase program; voting agreement in favor of merger
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 中午11点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Teekay Tankers announces new share repurchase program; voting agreement in favor of merger

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Teekay Tankers announces new share repurchase program; voting agreement in favor of merger

* Teekay Tankers Ltd - ‍board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for repurchase of up to $45 million of company’s class A common shares​

* Teekay Tankers - ‍in addition, co entered voting and support agreement with co’s second largest shareholder after, Huber Capital Management

* Teekay Tankers-agreement with Huber Capital whereby Huber Capital to vote its shares in favor of increasing authorized number of co’s class A shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below