FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tegna's board approves stock repurchase program and reaffirms capital allocation strategy
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上8点55分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Tegna's board approves stock repurchase program and reaffirms capital allocation strategy

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc

* Tegna’s board of directors approves stock repurchase program and reaffirms capital allocation strategy

* Tegna Inc - ‍Board authorized new share repurchase program, for up to $300 million of its common stock over next three years​

* Tegna Inc - ‍Excluding impact of Olympics and political advertising spend, 2017 revenues will be “strong” on an odd-year comparable basis for Q3 and FY

* Tegna Inc - ‍Anticipate that next year’s revenue and cash flow will be particularly strong, driven by both Olympics and Super Bowl advertising​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below