BRIEF-Tekmodo Enters Into Non-Binding Letter Agreement To Sell Subsidiaries

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tekmodo Industries Inc:

* TEKMODO ENTERS INTO NON-BINDING LETTER AGREEMENT TO SELL SUBSIDIARIES

* TEKMODO ENTERS INTO NON-BINDING LETTER AGREEMENT TO SELL SUBSIDIARIES

* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES - WITHOUT A FINANCING IN PLACE, CO HAS FORMED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO PURSUE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES

* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES - ‍ PURSUING IS A NON-BINDING LETTER AGREEMENT DATED JAN 18 PURSUANT TO WHICH CO WOULD SELL ALL OF OPERATING UNITS TO JACOB VOGEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: