BRIEF-Tel-Instrument Electronics announces pending $3 mln financing
2017年10月27日 / 晚上8点45分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Tel-Instrument Electronics announces pending $3 mln financing

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tel-instrument Electronics Corp

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Responds to recent court ruling on punitive damages in the Aeroflex case and announces a pending $3M financing

* Tel-Instrument Electronics - received notice that judge in Aeroflex litigation issued decision granting $2.1 million in punitive damages in favor of Aeroflex​

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - ‍currently investigating options, including an appeal​ of court ruling

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - ‍ the decision granting an additional punitive damages brings total tel damages awarded in case to about $4.9 million​

* Tel-Instrument Electronics - nearing completion of $3 million financing with existing investor to allow co to fund planned appeal of court ruling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

