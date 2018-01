Jan 8 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc:

* TELADOC INC - SEES PRELIMINARY 2017 TOTAL REVENUES OF ABOUT $232 MILLION, AN 88% INCREASE OVER 2016 - SEC FILING

* TELADOC INC - SEES PRELIMINARY 2017 TOTAL MEMBERSHIP OF ABOUT 23 MILLION, A 31% INCREASE OVER 2016

* TELADOC INC - SEES PRELIMINARY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF $350 MILLION TO $360 MILLION, A 52% INCREASE OVER 2017