Sept 26 (Reuters) - Telaria Inc:

* Provides third and fourth quarter 2017 guidance

* Sees Q3 ‍revenue $12.0 million to $12.5 million​

* Sees Q4 revenue $14.5 million - $16.5 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA from $0 million to negative $0.5 million and sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA from$2.5 million to $3.5 mln‍​