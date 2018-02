BRIEF-Telebras, Viasat Enter Agreement to Connect the Unconnected in Brazil

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Telecomunicacoes Brasileiras Sa Telebras :

* ‍TELEBRAS - CO, VIASAT ENTER AGREEMENT TO BRING AFFORDABLE INTERNET TO UNSERVED, UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES, HEALTH CLINICS, SCHOOLS ACROSS BRAZIL​

* ‍TELEBRAS SAYS SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN MADE PUBLIC​

* TELEBRAS - EXPECTS NEWLY-ENABLED MARKET OPPORTUNITIES CAN POTENTIALLY GENERATE MORE THAN USD$1 BILLION IN REVENUES FOR CO OVER NEXT 10 YRS​

* TELEBRAS SAYS ARRANGEMENT WITH VIASAT IS FOUNDED ON A SUCCESS-BASED REVENUE-SHARE MODEL​

* TELEBRAS SAYS VIASAT EQUIPMENT BEGAN SHIPPING TO BRAZIL IN FEB 2018. INITIAL SERVICE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN APRIL 2018​