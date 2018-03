March 1 (Reuters) - Teledyne Technologies Inc:

* TELEDYNE EXPANDS CMOS X-RAY DETECTOR MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

* TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC - SUBSIDIARY, TELEDYNE DALSA, INC., IS EXPANDING ITS MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR CMOS-BASED DIGITAL X-RAY DETECTORS