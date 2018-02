BRIEF-Teleflex Reports Q4 Revenue Rose 15.8 Pct To $595.1 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* TELEFLEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.55 TO $9.75 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.10 TO $7.20 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.44 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15.8 PERCENT TO $595.1 MILLION

* ‍2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH OF 14% TO 15%​

* ‍2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 12% TO 13%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.40, REVENUE VIEW $601.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.64, REVENUE VIEW $2.42 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DECREASE IN Q4 GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS DUE TO $107.9 MILLION OF TAX EXPENSE REFLECTING IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: