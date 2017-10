BRIEF-Telekom Austria says to gradually roll out brand 'A1' throughout group

Sept 20 (Reuters) - TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG:

* SAYS HAS DECIDED TO HARMONISE ITS BRANDS WITHIN GROUP AND TO ROLL OUT BRAND ‘A1’ THROUGHOUT GROUP IN A GRADUAL MANNER

* ‍THIS WILL TRIGGER AN AMORTISATION OF LOCAL BRAND VALUES WHICH AMOUNT AS OF YEAR- END 2016 TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 350 MN IN TOTAL​

* ‍THIS WILL IMPACT TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP‘S NET RESULT IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019​

* SAYS COMPANIES WILL AMORTISE BRAND VALUES UNTIL PHASE-OUT OF OLD BRANDS

* SAYS MORE THAN HALF OF IMPACT IS TO BE EXPECTED IN Q4 2017 AND IN Q1 2018

* SAYS AMORTISATION IS NOT CASH- RELEVANT