BRIEF-Telenav reports Q4 loss per share $0.29

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telenav Inc-

* Telenav reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.29

* Q4 revenue $40.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.9 million

* Telenav Inc - ‍total revenue is expected to be $36 to $38 million for quarter ending september 30, 2017

* Telenav Inc - ‍ billings are expected to be $61 to $63 million for quarter ending september 30, 2017​

* Telenav Inc - ‍ deferred revenue is expected to increase by approximately $25 million for quarter ending september 30, 2017​

* Telenav Inc - ‍ gaap gross margin is expected to be approximately 46 percent for quarter ending september 30, 2017​

* Telenav Inc - ‍ gaap net loss is expected to be $15.5 to $16.5 million for quarter ending september 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: