Dec 20 (Reuters) - Telenav Inc:

* TELENAV SAYS ON DEC 15 CO, FORD MOTOR ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 23 TO SYNC GENERATION 2 ON-BOARD NAVIGATION AGREEMENT DATED OCT 12, 2009-SEC FILING

* TELENAV-AMENDMENT EXTENDS TERM OF AGREEMENT FROM DEC 31, 2017 TO DEC 31, 2018 FOR EACH JURISDICTION IN WHICH CO CURRENTLY PROVIDES ITS PRODUCTS TO FORD